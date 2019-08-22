Quantcast

CIBC reports marginal rise in quarterly profit

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a marginal rise in quarterly adjusted profit, as higher provision for credit losses in its capital markets unit offset gains in retail and commercial banking businesses.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.38 billion, or C$3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.37 billion, or C$3.08 per share a year earlier.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a marginal rise in quarterly adjusted profit, as higher provision for credit losses in its capital markets unit offset gains in retail and commercial banking businesses.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.38 billion, or C$3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.37 billion, or C$3.08 per share a year earlier.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Banking and Loans , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar