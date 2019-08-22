CIBC profit beats on retail, commercial banking units strength

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as gains in domestic retail and U.S. commercial banking overshadowed a weak capital markets business.

Net income at CIBC's retail banking unit rose 3% to C$657 million ($494.47 million) from a year earlier, while at its U.S. commercial banking unit, net income rose 6% to C$172 million.

However, net income at its capital markets business fell 13% to C$231 million, hurt by higher provision for credit losses.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$3.06 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Royal Bank of Canada , the country's largest lender by market capitalisation, also posted a 6% fall in its capital markets income on Wednesday, in part because of declines in equity trading and loan syndication revenue.

($1 = 1.3287 Canadian dollars)