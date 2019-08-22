Quantcast

CIBC profit beats on retail, commercial banking units strength

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as gains in domestic retail and U.S. commercial banking overshadowed a weak capital markets business.

Net income at CIBC's retail banking unit rose 3% to C$657 million ($494.47 million) from a year earlier, while at its U.S. commercial banking unit, net income rose 6% to C$172 million.

However, net income at its capital markets business fell 13% to C$231 million, hurt by higher provision for credit losses.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$3.06 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Royal Bank of Canada , the country's largest lender by market capitalisation, also posted a 6% fall in its capital markets income on Wednesday, in part because of declines in equity trading and loan syndication revenue.

($1 = 1.3287 Canadian dollars)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar