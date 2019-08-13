Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. ( CHD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.228 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.01, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $77.01, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.22 and a 41.41% increase over the 52 week low of $54.46.

CHD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.45%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 5.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 3.91%.