Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. ( CHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.51% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHT was $36.44, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.92 and a 7.11% increase over the 52 week low of $34.02.

CHT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). CHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.