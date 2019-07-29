Quantcast

Chuck E. Cheese parent calls off merger with Leo Holdings

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc said on Monday it was terminating its decision made in April to merge with Leo Holdings Corp LHC_u.N, a blank check company.

The two companies did not disclose the reason for the termination. The deal would have reintroduced CEC as a public listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Irving, Texas-based CEC is owned by Queso Holdings and was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2014 for $1.3 billion, including debt.

Queso Holdings said it has canceled the extraordinary general meeting scheduled on Tuesday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: APO ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar