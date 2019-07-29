Chuck E. Cheese parent calls off merger with Leo Holdings

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc said on Monday it was terminating its decision made in April to merge with Leo Holdings Corp LHC_u.N, a blank check company.

The two companies did not disclose the reason for the termination. The deal would have reintroduced CEC as a public listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Irving, Texas-based CEC is owned by Queso Holdings and was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2014 for $1.3 billion, including debt.

Queso Holdings said it has canceled the extraordinary general meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

