CHT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: CHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.25, changing hands as low as $34.82 per share. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $36.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.95.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »