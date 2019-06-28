Chronic illness management platform Livongo Health files for a $100 million IPO

Livongo Health, which provides a unified healthcare platform for chronic illness management, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Mountain View, CA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $88 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LVGO. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
