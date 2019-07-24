Chronic gain: Livongo prices upsized IPO above the revised range at $28

Livongo Health, which provides a chronic condition management platform to self-insured employers, raised $355 million by offering 12.7 million shares at $28, above the upwardly revised range of $24 to $26. Livongo offered 2.0 million shares more than it previously filed. The company had originally planned to offer 10.7 million shares at a range of $20 to $23. Existing shareholder Kinnevik AB had indicated on purchasing up to $20 million of the IPO.
Livongo Health plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LVGO. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.
