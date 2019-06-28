Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Choice Hotels International, Inc. ( CHH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CHH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.08, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHH was $86.08, representing a -1.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.64 and a 29.04% increase over the 52 week low of $66.71.

CHH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International ( MAR ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ). CHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.34%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.