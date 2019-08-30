Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $838.24, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 6.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMG as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, CMG is projected to report earnings of $3.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 11.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.34 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.24% and +12.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.99% higher. CMG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CMG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 63.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.1, so we one might conclude that CMG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 3.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.