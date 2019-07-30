Chipmaker AMD's third-quarter revenue forecast falls short, shares slip

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, sending its shares down 6% in after-market trading.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

