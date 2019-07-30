Quantcast

Chipmaker AMD forecasts quarterly revenue below Street view, shares fall

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the U.S. chipmaker sees lower demand for its chips used in gaming consoles, sending its shares down 7% in extended trading.

AMD expects revenue of about $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The chip industry is in a slowdown, with research firm Gartner forecasting a 9.6% drop in global semiconductor revenue in 2019 to $429 billion. U.S.-China trade tensions, including tariffs on some products and the restrictions on sales to Huawei, are pressuring chipmakers.

AMD's gaming chips will feature in Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console as well as Sony's PlayStation 5.

The company's net income fell to $35 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $116 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, AMD earned 8 cents per share, in-line with analysts estimates.

Revenue declined 12.8% to $1.53 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar