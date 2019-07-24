Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes

It was a mixed session on Wall Street today. While the S&P and Nasdaq sailed to new record-high closes as chipmakers surged on Texas Instruments ( TXN ) earnings , the Dow plunged on negative earnings reactions for several blue chips, including Caterpillar ( CAT ) . Traders also kept a close eye on congressional testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and digested a round of economic data, which showed a bounce in new home sales in June, and a nearly 10-year low in the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,269.97) closed down 79.2 points, or 0.3%. Caterpillar ( CAT ) led 15 decliners with its 4.5% drop, while Intel ( INTC ) paced 14 advancers with its 2.3% gain. Nike ( NKE ) finished flat.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,019.56) tagged a record intraday high of 3,019.59, before closing up 14.1 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,321.50) settled with a 70.1-point, or 0.8%, gain, after hitting an all-time intraday peak of 8,321.81.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.07) shed 0.5 point, or 4.3%.

Facebook ( FB ) nominated Michel Protti, current vice president of marketing on partnerships, to serve as its chief privacy officer , pending approval from an independent privacy committee. The nomination comes in the wake of a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and will require Protti to submit certifications each quarter to ensure "the company is in compliance with the privacy program." ( CNBC ) Senators Chris Coons and Dianne Feinstein -- Democrats from Delaware and California, respectively -- will introduce a carbon tax bill today, called the Climate Action Rebate Act. The plan would generate $2.5 trillion in revenues through 2030 by taxing oil, natural gas, and coal companies, and redistributing the money to low- and middle-income Americans. ( Reuters )





Gold Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting

Oil swung lower today, as optimism waned by a storm-induced 11 million-barrel drop in domestic crude inventories last week. At the close, September-dated crude was down 89 cents, or 1.6%, at $55.88 per barrel.

Gold gained ground ahead of tomorrow's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Gold for August delivery was up $1.90, or 0.1%, at $1,423.60 an ounce.