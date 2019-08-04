Chinese yuan, S Korean won lead losses

Reuters
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.990
|
106.58
|
+0.56
|
Sing dlr
|
1.380
|
1.3765
|
-0.25
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.575
|
31.376
|
-0.63
|
Korean won
|
1208.700
|
1198
|
-0.89
|
Baht
|
30.840
|
30.8
|
-0.13
|
Peso
|
51.800
|
51.64
|
-0.31
|
Rupiah
|
14235.000
|
14175
|
-0.42
|
Rupee
|
69.585
|
69.59
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.170
|
4.155
|
-0.36
|
Yuan
|
7.016
|
6.9420
|
-1.05
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.990
|
109.56
|
+3.37
|
Sing dlr
|
1.380
|
1.3627
|
-1.25
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.575
|
30.733
|
-2.67
|
Korean won
|
1208.700
|
1115.70
|
-7.69
|
Baht
|
30.840
|
32.55
|
+5.54
|
Peso
|
51.800
|
52.47
|
+1.29
|
Rupiah
|
14235.000
|
14375
|
+0.98
|
Rupee
|
69.585
|
69.77
|
+0.27
|
Ringgit
|
4.170
|
4.1300
|
-0.96
|
Yuan
|
7.016
|
6.8730
|
-2.03