Quantcast

Chinese venture to start mining battery metal antimony in Tajikistan

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


AYNI REGION, Tajikistan, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Chinese joint venture will start mining antimony, a flame-proof metal used in batteries, in Tajikistan next year with the state mining company, aiming eventually to produce a tenth of global output.

TALCO Gold, jointly owned by Tajik state aluminium firm TALCO and China'sTibet Huayu Mining Co , is developing the Konchoch deposits in the Western part of the mountainous ex-Soviet republic. It will also produce gold.

Commercial production of gold and antimony will begin next March, TALCO spokesman Igor Sattarov said.

The joint venture plans to produce 2.2 tonnes of gold a year, 15,000 tonnes of antimony and 6,000 tonnes of antimony oxide. Last year, Tajikistan produced 6.4 tonnes of gold.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar