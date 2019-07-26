Quantcast

Chinese toy producer Blue Hat Interactive prices $8 million US IPO at $4

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, a Chinese producer of interactive games and toys that use augmented reality, raised $8 million by offering 2 million shares at $4. The company had previously filed to raise $7 million by offering 1.8 million shares at $4, after slashing its deal size by more than half from the original filing. At $4, Blue Hat Interactive commands a post-IPO market value of $140 million.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BHAT. ViewTrade acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Chinese toy producer Blue Hat Interactive prices $8 million US IPO at $4 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , IPOs


More from Renaissance Capital

Subscribe





Renaissance Capital
Contributor:

Renaissance Capital

IPOs












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar