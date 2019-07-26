Chinese toy producer Blue Hat Interactive prices $8 million US IPO at $4

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, a Chinese producer of interactive games and toys that use augmented reality, raised $8 million by offering 2 million shares at $4. The company had previously filed to raise $7 million by offering 1.8 million shares at $4, after slashing its deal size by more than half from the original filing. At $4, Blue Hat Interactive commands a post-IPO market value of $140 million.
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BHAT. ViewTrade acted as a lead manager on the deal.
