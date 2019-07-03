Chinese private equity firm Centurium raises over $2 bln in debut fund

Reuters





HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - China'sCenturium Capital, a big backer of domestic startup Luckin Coffee , said it has raised more than $2 billion in its debut fund, giving the private equity firm more firepower to cut deals involving the world's second-largest economy.

The firm, co-founded by the former head of Warburg Pincus Asia Pacific, David Li, said in a statement on Wednesday that it raised the sum in U.S. dollars from investors for Centurium Capital Partners 2018 L.P.

The fund has secured strong interest from global investors, known as limited partners (LPs), such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and funds-of-funds, it said.

Centurium declined to comment on the fund's LPs. All the investors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. dollar fund will help Centurium invest in Chinese firms that use overseas structures such as variable-interest entities.