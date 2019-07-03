Quantcast

Chinese private equity firm Centurium raises over $2 bln in debut fund

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - China'sCenturium Capital, a big backer of domestic startup Luckin Coffee , said it has raised more than $2 billion in its debut fund, giving the private equity firm more firepower to cut deals involving the world's second-largest economy.

The firm, co-founded by the former head of Warburg Pincus Asia Pacific, David Li, said in a statement on Wednesday that it raised the sum in U.S. dollars from investors for Centurium Capital Partners 2018 L.P.

The fund has secured strong interest from global investors, known as limited partners (LPs), such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and funds-of-funds, it said.

Centurium declined to comment on the fund's LPs. All the investors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. dollar fund will help Centurium invest in Chinese firms that use overseas structures such as variable-interest entities.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Banking and Loans
Referenced Symbols: LK


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar