Chinese police investigate FedEx package containing handgun

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Police in Southeast China'sFujian province have launched an investigation after a FedEx parcel sent from the United States was found to contain a handgun, the latest Chinese-related problem to affect the U.S. package delivery firm.

Amid tense Sino-U.S. relations, Memphis-based FedEx is already facing scrutiny in China on suspicion it illegally held back more than 100 Huawei packages after Washington in May placed the Chinese telecoms giant on a blacklist that effectively blocks U.S. firms from doing business with it.

Police in the Jin'an district of Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, said on Sunday on Weibo, a micro-blogging platform similar to Twitter, that an unidentified sporting goods company had received the parcel sent from a U.S. customer via FedEx.

FedEx, which has apologised for multiple incidents of Huawei packages being diverted, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Fuzhou incident outside of normal business hours.

