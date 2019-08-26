Chinese pig farmer Muyuan's losses grow after African swine fever epidemic

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's second-largest pig producer Muyuan Foods said on Monday that first-half losses widened from last year after pig prices fell in the first quarter and costs to prevent its farms being infected with African swine fever rose.

The company has also continued to upgrade biosecurity on its farms and strengthened management to protect against the spread of African swine fever.

China has reported more than 140 cases of African swine fever across the country since it was first detected a year ago but many more cases go unreported.

Muyuan's shares closed up 2.1% at 71.29 yuan on Monday, before the results were released.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)