Chinese lending platform Samoyed withdraws $80 million US IPO

Samoyed Holding, which operates an online lending platform in China for credit card balance transfers, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing unfavorable market conditions. It originally filed in September 2018 with a proposed deal size of $80 million.
The Shenzhen, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $55 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol SMY. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and CICC were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.
