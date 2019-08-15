Chinese lending marketplace 9F prices US IPO at $9.50, the high end of the range

9F, an online consumer lending platform in China, raised $85 million by offering 8.9 million ADSs at $9.50, the high end of the range of $7.50 to $9.50, to command a fully diluted market value of $2.1 billion.
9F plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JFU; it had originally planned to list on the NYSE. Credit Suisse, Haitong International, CITIC CLSA, China Investment Securities International and 9F Primasia Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
