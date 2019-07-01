Chinese growth to slow over time: PBOC

Reuters





HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese growth will slow over time, due in part to demographic challenges and tougher environmental standards, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday.

"As the economy gets larger and larger, the growth rate will continue to moderate," Yi told a conference in Helsinki. "The overall policy of government is to pursue a higher quality of growth rather than a higher growth rate."

