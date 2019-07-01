Quantcast

Chinese growth to slow over time: PBOC

By Reuters

Reuters


HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese growth will slow over time, due in part to demographic challenges and tougher environmental standards, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday.

"As the economy gets larger and larger, the growth rate will continue to moderate," Yi told a conference in Helsinki. "The overall policy of government is to pursue a higher quality of growth rather than a higher growth rate."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese growth will slow over time, due in part to demographic challenges and tougher environmental standards, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday.

"As the economy gets larger and larger, the growth rate will continue to moderate," Yi told a conference in Helsinki. "The overall policy of government is to pursue a higher quality of growth rather than a higher growth rate."





This article appears in: World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar