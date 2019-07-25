Chinese financial services platform 9F files for a $150 million US IPO

9F, which provides digital consumer credit services in China through its loan marketplace, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.
The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $824 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE or the Nasdaq under the symbol JFG. 9F filed confidentially on September 28, 2018. Credit Suisse, Haitong International and 9F Primasia Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
