UPDATE 2-Chinese data, Antofagasta help FTSE 100 end longest losing streak in years



* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Antofagasta among biggest blue-chip gainers

* Sports Direct falls after delaying results (Adds company news items, updates share prices)

July 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 clawed back someground on Monday, ending its longest losing streak inthree-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concernsover a global growth slowdown.

After seven sessions of losses, the FTSE 100 .FTSE rose0.3%, with miner Antofagasta surging after a favourablearbitration verdict. Midcaps .FTMC gained 0.2%.

The data from China showed industrial output and retailsales comfortably topping forecasts, but economic growth slowedto its weakest pace in at least 27 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900Aurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02N

"Bad news = good news. Relatively lacklustre growth in Chinahas the market baying for more stimulus," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson wrote. He said there were "signs of encouragement"in the output and retail sales data.

The biggest support to the blue-chip index came from miners .FTNMX1770 , which have substantial exposure to China - theworld's No.2 economy and top metals consumer.

AntofagastaANTO.L jumped 4% after a World Bank tribunalordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.8 billion to TethyanCopper, a joint venture between the company and Barrick GoldABX.TO , in a dispute over a copper mine. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24E05C

Micro FocusMCRO.L skidded nearly 6% after a filing showedexecutive chairman Kevin Loosemore had sold about 11.6 millionpounds worth of its shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1U7

Homebuilder Persimmon PSN.L was down 3% after the Timessaid a television investigation was set to reveal concerns aboutthe quality of the company's properties and customer service.

On the midcap index, retailer Sports DirectSPD.L slumped10% on its worst day this year after it delayed preliminaryresults, citing problems integrating its House of Fraserbusiness and increased scrutiny of its accounts that couldaffect guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G0YS

Infrastructure group Balfour BeattyBALF.L fell 3% afternews that a unit of the company had appointed Hunton AndrewsKurth LLP to investigate allegations that it falsifiedmaintenance records at a U.S. Air Force base. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G3P3

