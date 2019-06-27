WiMi Hologram Cloud, China's largest holographic augmented reality application platform, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.
The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $37 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WIMI. The Benchmark Company, Maxim Group LLC, China Merchants Securities, AMTD Global Markets, BOCI Asia, China Everbright, GF Securities and Axiom Capital Management are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram files for a $50 million US IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.