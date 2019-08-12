Quantcast

China's Zhihu completes $434 mln fund raising, its largest

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's largest question-and-answer platform Zhihu said on Monday it had secured a $434 million investment from Baidu Inc and Beijing Kuaishou Technology, a Chinese online short video start-up.

The investment represents the single largest funding for the firm, Zhihu said in a statement.

