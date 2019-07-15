Quantcast

China's yuan internationalisation should be market-driven, will take time

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China's policy of internationalising the use of its yuan currency should be market-driven and cannot be accomplished overnight, the head of its foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

China will continue to encourage cross-border use of the yuan in trade and investment and will make it easier for foreign investors to use yuan to invest in China's bond and stock markets, Pan Gongsheng said in an article posted on the Wechat account of a central bank publication.

China also will further develop financial products in offshore yuan markets and provide necessary liquidity support, Pan added.





This article appears in: Stocks , 401k , Banking and Loans , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar