China's yuan extends rally to strongest level in a week

By Reuters

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended its rally against the dollar on Friday to its firmest in a week following comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping on opening up the economy.

The onshore spot yuan rose to a high of 6.8593 at one point in afternoon trade, its strongest since June 21. It was trading at 6.8650 per dollar as of 0701 GMT.

A trader at a Chinese bank said market sentiment improved after Xi reiterated Beijing's vows to remove restrictions on foreign investment outside the country's so-called negative list, which sets out industries where foreign investment is limited or prohibited.





