China's Xi says country facing a period of 'concentrated risks'

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China is entering a period where it faces "concentrated risks" - economically, politically and diplomatically - and the country must be able to fight and win against those who challenge China's bottom lines, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi is gearing up to mark the highly sensitive anniversary of 70 years since the founding of Communist China on Oct. 1 with a massive military parade in Beijing, and will want to leave nothing to chance to overshadow the festivities.

But Xi and his ruling Communist Party, which values stability above all else, are facing a series of difficulties and setbacks, from a slowing economy amid a bruising trade war with the United States, to violent protests in Hong Kong.

"As long as it comes, we must carry out a resolute struggle, and we must achieve victory," state media cited Xi as saying.

"At present and in the future, China's development has entered into a period where risks and challenges continue to increase or are becoming concentrated. The major struggles to be faced will not become less," he added.

Xi said those struggles covered the economy, politics, culture, society, the environment, defence, Hong Kong, Taiwan and diplomacy.

"They will become even more complex," he added.

Party officials must be clear headed about where the risks are and how to recognise them, Xi said.

"Cadres in leadership positions must be warriors who dare to struggle and are good at struggle," he added.