China's trade balance previews a life in hock

Reuters





By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing may soon need to put out the welcome mat for foreigners. China's once-massive current account surplus could soon go into reverse, requiring it to contort to attract billions of dollars of outside financing.

It's a preview to persistent deficits in the coming years. That's primarily because the country's ultra-high savings rate of about 45% of GDP should come down as the population ages - drawing down their piggy banks in the process - and the social safety net improves. If investment continues to remain high while those savings decline, China will import capital to fund the difference, resulting in a current account shortfall. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate at least $210 billion of net foreign capital inflows per year may be needed between 2019 and 2030, when the deficit could reach as much as 1.6% of GDP.

That would be a good thing if it prods officials to open up. In particular, policymakers may opt to further loosen the still-tight restrictions on foreign participation in financial securities, such as banking, facilitating better access for capital from Wall Street. They are also likely to widen channels into capital markets, making a greater array of equities and bonds available to buyers, through the schemes like the connects and other avenues, and allow more Chinese companies to issue debt offshore.

It might even spur some other improvements, such as better bankruptcy procedures and more predictable rules on the cross-border flow of money. The changes are likely to be gradual. But in a country that has not had much need for foreign funds, a life in hock could accelerate a rethink of how Beijing treats global investors.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- China allowed the yuan to weaken past 7 yuan to the dollar on Aug. 5, and said it would stop buying American agricultural products. The moves come shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he would impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting from Sept. 1.

- The U.S. Treasury Department on Aug. 5 labelled China a currency manipulator after the yuan depreciated past seven to the U.S. dollar, a line that the People's Bank of China and state-owned banks had held for more than a decade. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate "the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions," the department said in a statement.