China's TikTok to store Russian users' data locally

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese video app TikTok will store Russian users' data locally to comply with Russian law, the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday after a meeting with the company.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, and allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

It also said it was interested in opening an office in Russia, the watchdog said. TikTok did not reply to a request for comment.

Russia has in recent years introduced tougher internet laws that require search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services, and social networks to store Russian users' personal data on servers within the country.





