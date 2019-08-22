China's Tianqi Lithium H1 net profit slumps, clinches LG Chem supply deal

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China'sTianqi Lithium Corp , one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Thursday its first-half net profit fell 85.2% from the same period a year ago as prices slumped for the metal used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Tianqi posted January-June net income of 193.4 million yuan ($27.30 million), versus 1.31 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. Revenue slid 21.3% to 2.6 billion yuan.

"Company's income had been affected by the drop of lithium chemical products prices and increasing financial costs in January-June," it said in the statement, adding it had to pay 860.7 million yuan of interest in the first half on a loan taken out to fund its purchase of a stake in Chilean miner SQM.

But prices for lithium carbonate, a chemical used in EV batteries, have dropped by nearly 20% so far in 2019 to around $9.25 per kg, primarily due to an "avalanche of new supply into the market", CRU said in a note on Wednesday.

At the start of this month Tianqi flagged it estimated first-half profit would fall more than 84%.

"We will further expand our capacity and lower financial leverages to increase our profitability," said Tianqi.

The company expects its lithium chemical products output to exceed 680,000 tonnes this year, it said in the filing.

($1 = 7.0839 Chinese yuan renminbi)