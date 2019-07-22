Quantcast

China's Tencent says to work with The Pokemon Co on new game

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China'sTencent Games said on Monday that its Timi Studio will work with The Pokemon Company, a firm partially owned by Japan'sNintendo , on developing a new game.

The firm did not provide specifics, including what type of a game will be developed and on what platform it will be published on.

