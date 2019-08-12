Quantcast

China's Tencent Music revenue misses estimates, share fall 4%

By Reuters

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China'sTencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday missed quarterly revenue estimates as it reported the slowest increase in a widely-watched metric for growth since its debut, sending the shares of media streaming company down 4%.

Monthly average revenue per user from its social entertainment services rose 16.5% to to 130.2 yuan($18.45), the slowest growth since it went public in December last year.

Although Tencent's music streaming services have more users, its biggest revenue drivers are its social entertainment services - Karaoke platform 'WeSing' and 'Kugou Live' and 'Kuwo Live' - where users can live stream concerts and shows.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , reported net income of 928 million yuan for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 903 million yuan a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 0.67 yuan per American depositary share, above the average analyst estimate of 0.61 yuan.

Shares of the company, which have risen 9.2% so far this year, fell to $13.80 in extended trading.

($1 = 7.0578 Chinese yuan renminbi)





