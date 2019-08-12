China's Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters





Aug 12 (Reuters) - China'sTencent Music Entertainment Group missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, sending shares of the music streaming company down 11% in extended trading.

Revenue rose to 5.90 billion yuan ($835.95 million) from 4.50 billion yuan a year earlier, but missed estimates of 5.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , reported net income of 928 million yuan ($131.49 million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 903 million yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.0578 Chinese yuan renminbi)