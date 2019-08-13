China's steel futures rise on production limits, iron ore extends losses

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's steel futures picked up on Tuesday, rising as much as 2.9%, as some steel mills began to limit production on recent price falls and an expected softening in demand.

The most-active construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, rose 1.7% to 3,662 yuan($518.88) per tonne as of 0215 GMT. It closed up 2.14% on 3,677 yuan($520.43) a tonne.

"Some steel firms have reached the breakeven levels and have been actively limiting production," said Richard Lu, senior analyst at metals consultancy CRU Group'sBeijing office.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, was trading within tight range and picked up for the first time in August. It closed up 0.4% at 628 yuan.

Port stocks of seaborne iron ore across China stood at 122.5 million tonnes as of August 11, after rising for almost a month, weekly data tracked by SteelHome consultancy showed.

"The recent sharp price fall in iron ore was driven by looser market conditions in China," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note, "nonetheless, the iron ore market remains tight."

"2019 is on track to post the seaborne market's first deficit in seven years, and the widest since at least 2000," it added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was down 3.2% at $90.5 a tonne on Monday, the lowest level in over four months, SteelHome data showed.

* Hot-rolled steel used in cars and home appliances rose 0.9% to 3,660 yuan a tonne.

* Other steelmaking inputs were trading mixed, with Dalian coking coal closing almost flat at 1,414 yuan a tonne while coke gained 0.7% to 1,984 yuan.

* Brazil's mining regulator on Monday pushed back deadlines by up to four years to close dangerous tailing dams.

* China's vehicle sales fell in July for a 13th consecutive month and new energy vehicle sales contracted for the first time in over two years.

* Fitch Ratings expects China's steel production to drop after rising to record in the first half amid weaker domestic demand and rising trade friction.

($1 = 7.0575 Chinese yuan)