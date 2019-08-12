China's steel futures rise on production limits, iron ore extends losses

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's steel futures picked up on Tuesday, rising as much as 2.5%, as some steel mills began to limit production on the back of recent price falls and an expected softening in demand.

The most-active construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, rose 1.7% to 3,662 yuan($518.88) per tonne as of 0215 GMT. It closed down at 3,589 yuan a tonne on Monday.

"Some steel firms have reached the breakeven levels and have been actively limiting production," said Richard Lu, senior analyst at metals consultancy CRU Group'sBeijing office.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, extended losses but held in a tight range. It was down 0.9% at 620.0 yuan a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Port stocks of seaborne iron ore across China stood at 122.5 million tonnes as of August 11, after rising for almost a month, weekly data tracked by SteelHome consultancy showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was down 3.2% at $90.5 a tonne on Monday, the lowest level in over four months, SteelHome data showed.

* Hot-rolled steel used in cars and home appliances rose 1.4% to 3,677 yuan a tonne.

* Other steelmaking inputs also rose, with Dalian coking coal edging up 0.18% at 1,416.5 yuan a tonne while coke gained 1.3% to 1,996 yuan.

* Brazil's mining regulator on Monday pushed back deadlines by up to four years to close dangerous tailing dams.

* China's vehicle sales fell in July for a 13th consecutive month and new energy vehicle sales contracted for the first time in over two years.

($1 = 7.0575 Chinese yuan renminbi)