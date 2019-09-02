Shutterstock photo





By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's real estate cold turkey risks withdrawal. The economy is cooling, the trade war is worsening, yet Beijing still refuses to juice housing markets. Injecting stimulus without touching a sector that feeds about 15% of GDP won't be easy. That officials are trying suggests the government is willing to bear unprecedented pain to hold home prices down.

Leaders may be reluctant to let property loose because home prices have decoupled from the broader economy. GDP growth cooled to 6.2% in the second quarter of this year, compared to 6.7% growth in the same period of 2018. Yet average new home prices keep rising at about 10% year-on-year, even as property sales have been flat. Should China ease purchase restrictions, prices would almost certainly spike upward, which could inflate bubbles. Some analysts also worry higher mortgage payments would end up crowding out other purchases, like automobiles.

Some developers are already showing signs of squeeze. China Evergrande Group , for instance, reported on Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell by nearly half compared to the same period in 2018. Land sales accounted for 28% of their total fiscal revenue in 2018, notes Moody's Investors Service. They declined by nearly 10% in the first quarter, just as income is being eroded by tax cuts intended to goose business activity. That might in turn weaken the fiscal ability to stimulate, and also pay off nearly 20 trillion yuan in recognised debt. It's a risk Beijing seems willing to take.

- China will set lower limits on mortgages rates, the People's Bank of China said on Aug. 25. Starting on Oct. 8, banks will price mortgage loans based on the new loan prime rate. The rate on individual mortgage loans for first-time homebuyers cannot be lower than the LPR, while the rate on loans for second-time homebuyers cannot be set less than 60 basis points above the LPR.

- Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.6% in July from the previous month, marking 51 straight months of gains, according to a Reuters calculation based on National Bureau of Statistics data released on Aug. 15. Prices rose 9.7% from the same period a year earlier, compared to a 10.3% increase in June.