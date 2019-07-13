Quantcast

China's Ping An to invest in education startup iTutorGroup

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China , said on Friday it would invest in online education company iTutorGroup, in a move to expand its "smart education" business.

iTutorGroup will work with Ping An to promote the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in education and the development of the online education industry, Ping An said in a statement on its social media platform.

iTutorGroup, founded in 1998, offers online language and mathematics tutorial lessons to customers. Between 2012 and 2018, the education platform raised four rounds of funding. It was valued at about $1.6 billion prior to Ping An's investment.

Ping An posted a 77 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on strong investment returns driven by a capital market recovery.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar