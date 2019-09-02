China's outstanding MLF at 3.41 trln yuan at end-Aug

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) totalled 3,408.5 billion yuan ($480.56 billion) at end-August, compared with 3,390.5 billion yuan at end-July, the central bank said on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 550 billion yuan via its MLF in August, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The central bank also issued 22.4 billion yuan via the standing lending facility (SLF) in August. Outstanding SLF was at 22.3 billion yuan at end-August, compared with 33 billion yuan at end-July.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the SLF as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system, and uses the PSL programme to better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)