China's offshore yuan weakens beyond 7 per dollar, lowest on record

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan weakened beyond 7 per dollar in early Monday trade, its lowest level since offshore trading began.

The 7-level was seen as a crucial barrier defended by the People's Bank of China, and one traders believed was key in stemming any further weakness in the Chinese currency.

