China's markets slump on trade war, yuan at 11-year lows

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese financial markets slid in early trade on Monday after Beijing and Washington engaged in rapid-fire tariff escalation over the weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the additional duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

The onshore yuan sold off 0.6% in early trade to 7.15 per dollar, its weakest since February 2008. Earlier, the offshore yuan fell to its weakest level on record at 7.1850 per dollar.

Chinese 10-year Treasury futures rallied 0.3% in early trade.





