Quantcast

China's Lenovo Group Q1 profit more than doubles, beats expectations

By Reuters

Reuters

China's Lenovo Q1 profit more than doubles on record PC market share


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group reported a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates thanks to robust sales of personal computers.

But the world's largest maker of personal computers warned that the outlook remained uncertain due to the trade disputes between the United States and China.

"There is a complexity of macro risks arising from ongoing trade negotiations, import tariff changes implemented by countries and challenges alongside geopolitical uncertainties," Lenovo, dual-headquartered in China and the United States, said in a statement.

The global PC market grew 1.5% in the June quarter after falling for two consecutive quarters, as threats of increased U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods prompted some manufacturers to frontload shipments, industry analysts said.

Lenovo emerged as the biggest winner of the global PC market's surprise rebound in the second quarter. Citing industry data, the company said it had a record 25.1% market share in the quarter.

Lenovo said it was the fastest growing PC maker among the top five manufacturers and its improved product mix also helped the business' pre-tax profit margin rise to 5.4%, the highest margin attained ever in a fiscal first quarter.

Revenue from Lenovo's personal computer and smart devices group grew 12%, while its mobile business group recorded a 9% fall in sales.

Lenovo's PC and smart devices business generates more than three quarters of the group's total revenue, which rose 5%.

Net profit rose to $162 million in the quarter ended June, compared with an average estimate of $154 million by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue rose to $12.51 billion, in line with expectations.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar