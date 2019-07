Reuters





BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's pace of factory price growth in June was the same as a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, weaker than market expectations.

The rate of growth was the slowest since August 2016 when the PPI last dipped into negative territory.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer price inflation to slow to 0.3% in June.