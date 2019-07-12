China's June coal imports fall as local miners boost output

Reuters





BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's June coal imports fell 1.4% from May to 27.1 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday, as local miners boosted output to ensure adequate supply ahead of summer.

Utilities have also been asked to set up coal warehouses and keep coal inventories at a "reasonable level" to avoid power blackouts.

Coal stockpiles at China's six largest coastal coal-fired power plants reached 18.32 million tonnes on Wednesday, equivalent to nearly 31 days of daily consumption, data from the Qinhuangdao Seaborne Coal Market showed.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan renminbi)