Quantcast

China's June coal imports fall as local miners boost output

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's June coal imports fell 1.4% from May to 27.1 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday, as local miners boosted output to ensure adequate supply ahead of summer.

Utilities have also been asked to set up coal warehouses and keep coal inventories at a "reasonable level" to avoid power blackouts.

Coal stockpiles at China's six largest coastal coal-fired power plants reached 18.32 million tonnes on Wednesday, equivalent to nearly 31 days of daily consumption, data from the Qinhuangdao Seaborne Coal Market showed.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan renminbi)





This article appears in: World Markets , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar