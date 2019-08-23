Quantcast

China's July pork imports more than double on falling domestic output

By Reuters

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's pork imports more than doubled in July from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, as the world's top consumer of the meat stocked up on supplies after African swine fever (ASF) decimated domestic production.

China brought in 182,227 tonnes of pork in July, according to data from the General Administration of Customs, up 107% from July 2018. That was up from 160,467 tonnes imported in June, and close to May's hefty 187,500 tonnes.

A year-long epidemic of deadly ASF has reduced the world's top pig herd by one-third, according to official data, pushing prices of the country's favourite meat to a new record.

China's pork imports for the first seven months of the year came to 1 million tonnes, up 36% from the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile beef imports reached 152,213 tonnes, up 83% on a year earlier, bringing volumes for the first seven months to 849,741 tonnes, a 58% jump from a year ago.

Imports of chicken in July were 68,221 tonnes, up 39% from a year ago.

Meat imports are forecast to rise further in the second half of 2019, as China enters its peak demand period in the run up to the Lunar New Year festival.

Prices for imported pork are already high on rising demand, while China's trade tariffs on pork from the United States are restricting supplies from one of its top suppliers. It has also banned pork from Canada, another key supplier.

Beijing could decide to issue waivers to meat importers who want to bring in U.S. pork, after opening up applications for waiver applications in June.

($1 = 7.0842 Chinese yuan renminbi)





