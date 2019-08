Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices rose 0.6% month-on-month in July, in line with June's growth and marking the 51st straight month of gains, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 9.7% in July, compared with a 10.3% gain in June.

A slew of government curbs and a broader slowdown in the economy have weighed on the property market.