China's JD.com beats revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q3 sales

Chinese online retailer JD.com beats estimates on strong sales



Aug 13 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, boosted by stronger sales in its online retail business, sending its shares 5% higher in pre-market trading.

The online retailer's upbeat results provided a bright spot in China's e-commerce industry and wider tech sector which is slowing down after years of growth.

Companies like JD.com and bigger rival Alibaba are seeking to diversify beyond online shopping to deal with the slowing growth.

JD.com's shares rose to $28.49 in premarket trading on Nasdaq.

The company's net revenue rose 23% to 150.28 billion yuan ($21.28 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of 147.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income reached 618.8 million yuan ($90.1 million), up from a net loss of 212.4 million the year prior.

Sales from its product business, which includes online retail sales, rose about 21% to 133.52 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.0625 Chinese yuan renminbi)