China's industrial profits grow 2.6% y/y in July

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday.

July's figure compared with a 3.1% decline in June.

For January-July, profits were down 1.7% from a year earlier at 3.50 trillion yuan, versus a 2.4% decline in the first six months.

China's industrial profits growth has been slowing since the second half of 2018, despite some modest and fleeting rebounds, as economic growth skidded to a near 30-year low. An escalating U.S.-China trade war has also undercut companies' earnings.

The data covers companies with more than 20 million yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.