Quantcast

China's Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android

By Reuters

Reuters


By Kenneth Li

July 1 (Reuters) - China'sHuawei said on Monday it is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce on whether it can resume using Google's Android mobile operating system on upcoming smartphones.

"We acknowledge President Trump's comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce but have nothing further to add at this time," said Tim Danks, Huawei vice president of risk management and partner relations, in response to a reporter's question about its access to the Alphabet Inc Android operating system.

But the Commerce Department has not clarified if the decision affects Huawei's access to Google's Android mobile operating system and services that are used in Huawei's smartphones.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar